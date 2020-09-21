Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Down 7.8%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) shares fell 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.48. 765,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 605,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

BHR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

