Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.24). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

AGEN stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 143,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,175. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $950.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 129,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 268,923 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Agenus by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

