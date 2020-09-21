Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.93. Eaton Vance reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cfra increased their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NYSE EV traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $37.15. 592,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,101,000 after buying an additional 155,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,057,000 after buying an additional 120,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,980,000 after buying an additional 37,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,278,000 after buying an additional 272,061 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,185,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

