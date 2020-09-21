Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.50. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,706,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 3,398,891 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 804.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,007,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after buying an additional 2,674,538 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,779,000 after buying an additional 2,661,098 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,905,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,236,000 after buying an additional 2,466,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,272,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,311. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2111 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

