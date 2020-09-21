Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.42. TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $26.33. 581,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,335. The company has a market cap of $942.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $878,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,529. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 62,385 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

