Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) PT at GBX 566.20

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 566.20 ($7.40).

Several brokerages recently commented on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 516 ($6.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 419 ($5.47) to GBX 347 ($4.53) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

LON:BAB traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 217.80 ($2.85). 6,442,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 223.78 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 340.68.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,928.26). Insiders acquired 19,987 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,944 over the last quarter.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

