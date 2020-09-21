Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) PT at €66.21

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.21 ($77.89).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of BMW traded down €1.07 ($1.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €63.74 ($74.99). 3,248,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.82. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12 month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

