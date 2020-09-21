Brokerages Set BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $64.57

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $484,282. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after purchasing an additional 890,689 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,734,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,643,000 after purchasing an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 673,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. 21,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,996. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.