Brokerages Set Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT at $11.00

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSBC. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 3,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,346. The firm has a market cap of $244.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.46. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

