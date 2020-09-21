Brokerages Set RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Target Price at GBX 4,100

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,100 ($53.57).

Several analysts have recently commented on RHIM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

RHI Magnesita stock traded down GBX 190 ($2.48) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,686 ($35.10). 84,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,182. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 1,419 ($18.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,282 ($55.95). The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,689.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,441.74.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

