Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

BRKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

