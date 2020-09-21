Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $62.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,107,000 after buying an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 259,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after purchasing an additional 367,325 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,552 shares during the period.

BC traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 846,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,964. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $73.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

