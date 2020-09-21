BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($31.41). On average, equities research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.