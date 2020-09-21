Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of BNR opened at $22.71 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $32.40.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

