Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.76. 514,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 369,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,838,000 after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,154,000 after buying an additional 306,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 971,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after buying an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

