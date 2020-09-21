Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caci International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James cut Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

In other Caci International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,738 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Caci International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Caci International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caci International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Caci International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Caci International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.06. 6,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,805. Caci International has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%. Analysts forecast that Caci International will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

