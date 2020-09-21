Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,705. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,376 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,467,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

