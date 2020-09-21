Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 2,647,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,158,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $214.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.