Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $423.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

