Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAMT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

CAMT opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $594.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Camtek by 420.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Camtek by 6.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camtek by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.