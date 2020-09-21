Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($31.41). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.