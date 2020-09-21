Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Acquires C$79,061.80 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell purchased 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$99.45 per share, with a total value of C$79,061.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,736.20.

Shares of TSE CM traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$101.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,636,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,778. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$115.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.1199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.11.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

