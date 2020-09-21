Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NYSE CGC traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 87,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.