Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 90.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 675,805 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 72.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 433,002 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

