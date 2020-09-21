CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Down 7.7%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.69. 1,786,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 872,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $553.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 and have sold 534,812 shares valued at $4,729,201. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $100,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.