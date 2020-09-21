carVertical (CV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,243.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $19,243.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00225454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00085278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.01395251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00191802 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

