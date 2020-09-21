Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Achieves $22,270.54

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $22,270.54 and $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00650397 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010256 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,168.39 or 0.11144338 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 19,333,110 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

