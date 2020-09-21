Castweet (CTT) Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Castweet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00009348 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $119,634.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 57.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

