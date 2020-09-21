Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $95.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.13.

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Catalent stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,399 shares of company stock worth $3,174,588. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after purchasing an additional 486,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,907,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,955,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,478,000 after acquiring an additional 329,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

