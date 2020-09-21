Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 16,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,179,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 801,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,362,000 after buying an additional 86,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $8.32 on Wednesday, reaching $144.07. The company had a trading volume of 237,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average of $125.09. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $156.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

