Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $296.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.38 million.

NYSE:CBOE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $127.93.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

