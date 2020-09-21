CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CECE has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

CECE opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Dezwirek purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,490,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,420,968.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at $605,621.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,389,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 176,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

