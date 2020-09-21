Celanese (NYSE:CE) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

CE stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.54. 822,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.38. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,288,000 after purchasing an additional 561,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Celanese by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,886,000 after purchasing an additional 548,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Celanese by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Celanese by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

