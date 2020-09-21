Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $5,267,671. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. 340,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,856. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.