Centene (NYSE:CNC) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) traded down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $55.99. 7,653,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 4,768,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,671 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Centene by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,586,000 after buying an additional 5,898,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Centene by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

