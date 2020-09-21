Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. 678,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 594,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.77.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Century Casinos by 3.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

