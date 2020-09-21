Chardan Capital Lowers Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Neutral

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has $27.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.93.

MCRB stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 503,770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 633,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

