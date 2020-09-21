Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.94.

Get Synlogic alerts:

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.15 on Friday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Synlogic by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.