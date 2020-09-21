Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Chart Industries stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

