Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Down 8.5%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) shares fell 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.19. 1,175,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 540,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

The stock has a market cap of $337.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 25,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,782.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 5,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

