Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading Down 14.2%

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price fell 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. 1,594,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,097,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,710,000 after purchasing an additional 111,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $16,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 659,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 103,019 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

