Chenavari Capital Solutions (LON:CCSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 1473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.30.

Chenavari Capital Solutions Company Profile (LON:CCSL)

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

