CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFS opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. CHF Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. Research analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CHF Solutions by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of CHF Solutions by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

