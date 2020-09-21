CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.86. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after buying an additional 2,729,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 329,268 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,536,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,846,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 535,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

