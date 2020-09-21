CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.56

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHINA COAL ENER/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

About CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

