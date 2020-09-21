CHINA HIGH SPEE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.14

CHINA HIGH SPEE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and distribution of a range of mechanical transmission equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company's product portfolio consists of transmission equipment for wind power generation; marine propulsion and transmission equipment, including controllable pitch propeller, fixed pitch propeller, azimuth thruster, tunnel thruster, marine main/auxiliary gearbox, hydraulic coupling, stern tube and non standard marine gearbox, and spiral bevel gears, etc.; and rail transportation transmission equipment, which is used in subway, railroad car, intercity train, high speed train, locomotive, etc.

