CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.18

Shares of CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.494 dividend. This is a positive change from CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.74%.

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

