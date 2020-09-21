China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. China Unicom has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

