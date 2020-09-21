CIBC Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $55.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCDBF. TD Securities raised CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CCL Industries in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $36.50 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $44.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

