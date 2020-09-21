CIBC Boosts Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $3.30

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $2.60 to $3.30 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.78% of Sierra Metals worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

